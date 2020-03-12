Catholic World News

Filipino bishops ridicule Duterte’s claim against Cardinal Tagle

March 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic bishops in the Philippines have dismissed as “ludicrous” a claim by President Rodrigo Duterte that Pope Francis brought Cardinal Luis Tagle to Rome as punishment for the cardinal’s political involvement. Duterte, who has clashed repeatedly with the Catholic hierarchy, said that Cardinal Tagle was supporting his opponents, and Pope Francis appointed him prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization as a punishment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!