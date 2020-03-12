Catholic World News

Bishop laments locust invasion in Horn of Africa

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Hundreds of billions of locusts are swarming through parts of East Africa and South Asia in the worst infestation for a quarter of a century,” BBC reported.

