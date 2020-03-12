Catholic World News

Tennessee bishop sees Democratic Party as anti-science

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I read a question asking which political party is anti—science,” Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville wrote. “That’s easy to answer. The Party that continually supports abortion. It denies that the baby is human, denies DNA and is also against justice and human rights. It allows one person to claim to own another as well as the ability to decide to kill the unborn child at will.”

