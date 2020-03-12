Catholic World News
Archdiocese of Seattle suspends all public Masses
March 12, 2020
Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Seattle
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Etienne discussed his decision in a seven-minute video.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
