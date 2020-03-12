Catholic World News

Texas bishop calls on priests to lead Eucharistic processions around parishes

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I call on every Catholic priest to lead a simple Eucharistic Procession around your Church sometime before the Feast of St Joseph, March 19, for repentance, Christ’s healing hand on the Coronavirus & that all men may be Godly, manly sons & disciples of His Son Jesus Christ,” Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (Texas) tweeted.

