Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal wants suppression of troubled lay movement

March 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pedro Barreto of Huancayo, Peru has said that he would favor the suppression of the Sodality of Christian Life, and believes the Vatican is leaning toward the same decision. The Peruvian founder of the movement, Luis Fernando Figari, was removed from his leadership post after multiple charges of sexual abuse; since 2018 the group has been supervised by Vatican appointees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!