New president of German bishops’ conference foresees women deans

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, recently elected as president of the German bishops’ conference, has indicated that the “synodal path” the German bishops are now taking could result in the ordination of women as deacons. Bishop Bätzing said that Pope Francis “did not take a position” on the question of women deacons in his summary of the Amazon Synod.

