Papal audience: the hunger for righteousness

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular Wednesday public audience on March 11, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the Beatitudes, with a meditation on Matthew 5:6: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.” The Pontiff remarked that “in every hear, even in the person who is most corrupt and farthest from goodness, there is a hidden yearning for the light.”

