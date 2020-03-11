Catholic World News

1 year after bombing, Sri Lankan cardinal is prepared to launch protests

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks have revealed that current government-related ‘big people’ have also been involved, and no action has been taken against them,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

