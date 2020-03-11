Catholic World News

We are not destined to remain mired in poverty and corruption, DR Congo bishops tell nation

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 87.3 million (map) is 52% Catholic, 43% Protestant, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. “May the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace and Our Lady of the Congo, support our conversion efforts,” the bishops said. “May she consolidate the initiatives of reconciliation, justice and peace in our country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

