Pope Francis entrusts Rome, Italy, and the world to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s protection

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In these days of health emergency, the Holy Father entrusts the City, Italy and the world to the protection of the Mother of God, as a sign of salvation and hope,” Holy See Press Office director Matteo Bruni said in a March 10 Italian-language statement. Bruni also said that the Pope has sent a video message to special private Mass in Rome for a day of prayer and fasting.

