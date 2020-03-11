Catholic World News

Increase the number of Sunday Masses, leading Polish prelate advises

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In connection with the recommendations of the Chief Sanitary Inspector that there should be no large gatherings of people, I ask to increase – as far as possible – the number of Sunday Masses in churches,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the bishops’ conference. “It is unthinkable that we do not pray in our churches.”

