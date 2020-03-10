Catholic World News

Coronavirus preventive measures intensified inside Vatican City

March 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We have developed operational protocols for our doctors and nurses and have drawn up behavioral guidelines for residents and employees throughout Vatican City State,” said Andrea Arcangeli, a health official. “We have created a protected route within our first aid service that allows us to filter out people potentially at risk of Covid-19 infection ... using a mobile first-aid structure, a van parked outside our building.”

