Catholic World News

Washington court upholds restriction on sex offender’s church attendance

March 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “The State has a compelling interest to protect families who attend church services,” a Washington state court ruled in the case of a sex offender who “committed the offense in a church. He abused a seven-year-old in the church playroom while the congregation enjoyed lunch upstairs.” The sex offender, who is required to be supervised in church by an adult aware of his crime, argued that his constitutional free-exercise rights were being violated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!