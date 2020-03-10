Catholic World News

Vatican Museums closed until April 3

March 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Museums attached to pontifical basilicas and papal villas in Italy will also close, along with the excavation office that coordinates the Vatican Scavi Tours to St. Peter’s tomb,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!