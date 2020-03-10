Catholic World News

Mexico City women’s march erupts into violence outside cathedral

March 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Considerable violence took place outside the city’s cathedral, where some feminist demonstrators, many of whom wore masks, threw paint and flammable liquids at the church,” according to the report.

