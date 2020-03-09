Catholic World News

Vatican issues message to laity on coronavirus

March 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The life that God has given to us, the foundation of every other good, is precious and fragile at the same time,” the message begins. “We experience this wealth and this limit every day, but especially when life is exposed to a threat to its spiritual and bodily, individual and social dimensions...”

