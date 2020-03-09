Catholic World News

Pope prays for those affected by coronavirus

March 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his prayers following his March 8 Sunday Angelus address, which was livestreamed from the Library of the Apostolic Palace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!