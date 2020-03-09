Catholic World News

Next Synod of Bishops to be devoted to synodality

March 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Synod of Bishops

CWN Editor's Note: The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will be held in October 2022 on the theme, “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.” The themes of previous synods are listed here.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!