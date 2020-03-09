Catholic World News

All public Masses in Italy suspended until April 3

March 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian government decreed that “civil and religious ceremonies, including funeral ceremonies, are suspended at a preventative level throughout the country until Friday, April 3.” The Italian Episcopal Conference accepted the decree “solely by the desire to do its part, also in this situation, to contribute to the protection of public health.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!