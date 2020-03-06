Catholic World News

New central personnel office created for Vatican

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has created a central personnel office for the Vatican. The “General Directorate of Personnel,” within the Secretariat of State, will handle personnel matters for all offices within the Vatican. In announcing the new office—which replaces the existing Personnel Office at the Secretariat of State—the Vatican press office said: “This is a step of great importance on the path of reform initiated by the Holy Father.”

