Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Barbarin despite successful appeal

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France. Although his 2019 conviction for failure to report sexual abuse was overturned by an appeals court in January, the cardinal had renewed his offer to resign, saying that popular hostility toward him might make it impossible for the Lyon archdiocese to “open a new chapter.”

