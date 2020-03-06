Catholic World News

Belgium’s euthanasia cases up 12.5% in 2019; 2,655 die

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A report from Belgium’s Euthanasia Commission said that 2,655 people had died by assisted suicide last year. While the practice is becoming more common in Belgium, where euthanasia was legalized in 2010, legislators are proposing still more liberal standards.

