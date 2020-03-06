Catholic World News

Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act becomes law in West Virginia

March 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Right to Life News

CWN Editor's Note: Similar legislation recently failed to advance in the US House of Representatives and US Senate.

