Vatican closes ancient catacombs because of coronavirus concerns

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We hope to be able to reopen them as soon as possible, but we really had no choice,” said Msgr. Pasquale Iacobone, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology.

