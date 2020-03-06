Catholic World News

UN report on gender equality attacks religious freedom, Vatican diplomat warns

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In an official report (Word document), a UN official entrusted with promoting religious freedom has strongly criticized religious believers for supporting “laws and policies that directly or indirectly discriminate against women, girls and LGBT+ persons.”

