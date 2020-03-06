Catholic World News

Bethlehem under quarantine; Nativity basilica closed

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Palestinian health ministry later said a total of seven Palestinians from Bethlehem have tested positive for the virus, the first cases reported in the Palestinian territories,” according to the report.

