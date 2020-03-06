Catholic World News

1st positive case of coronavirus in Vatican City

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Vatican City, Rome-based Catholic journalist Junno Arocho Esteves reported.

