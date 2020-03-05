Catholic World News

Malaysia’s Christians pray, fast after government collapses

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation (map), whose government has collapsed. 56% of its 32.2 million people are Muslim, 9% are Christian, 6% are Buddhist, and 5% are Hindu, with 18% adhering to Chinese folk religions and 3% to ethnic religions.

