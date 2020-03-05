Catholic World News

Catholic, other migration organizations urge Europe’s nations to accept refugee children from Greek islands

March 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on ICMC

CWN Editor's Note: “Many of them have no access to toilets, electricity, medical care or education and disease outbreaks are common,” the International Catholic Migration Commission stated. “In Samos, which was built to accommodate 648 people, there are now 6,800 refugees and asylum-seekers, including approximately 400 unaccompanied children, many of them living in the forest outside the camp.” Three cardinals issued a similar plea to the bishops of EU nations—a request that has met with little response.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!