Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman says Pope only has a cold; symptoms not related to ‘other pathologies’

March 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “The cold the Holy Father was diagnosed as having is taking its course without symptoms related to other pathologies,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!