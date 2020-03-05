Catholic World News

Barcelona cardinal elected president of Spanish Episcopal Conference

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan José Omella, 74, received 55 votes from his brother bishops; Archbishop Jesús Sanz Montes, a Franciscan, received 29. El Mundo, one of Spain’s leading newspapers, characterized Cardinal Omella as the “most moderate” candidate, close to Pope Francis and preferred by the Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

