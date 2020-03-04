Catholic World News

3 associated with Rhode Island Catholic school test positive for coronavirus

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The R.I. Department of Health is monitoring the individuals who went on the trip [to Europe] and will make appropriate decisions depending on the outcome of the monitoring,” said Dan Richard, principal of St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket.

