International Theological Commission publishes document on faith and the sacraments

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission assists the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in examining doctrinal questions. The new document, the fruit of five years of discussion, is entitled “The Reciprocity between Faith and Sacraments in the Sacramental Economy.”

