Russian constitution should define marriage as union of man and woman, Putin says

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, added, “For me, the most important [proposed constitutional amendment] is his proposal to enshrine in basic law the concept of marriage as a union between a man and a woman.”

