‘I haven’t received any responses’ to request to accept refugees, Vatican cardinal says

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny, Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said that “I haven’t received any responses myself” to a recent request to EU bishops to accept refugees from Lesbos.

