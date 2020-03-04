Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops pledge cooperation with Vatican abuse investigation

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu have been sent to Mexico to investigate the sexual abuse of minors. They also visited Chile in 2018, prior to the mass resignation of the nation’s bishops.

