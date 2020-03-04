Catholic World News

Pope Francis invites the Church to celebrate ‘Laudato Si’ Week’

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato si’, to care for our common home. “The cry of the earth and the cry of the poor cannot continue,” he said as he announced the May 16-24 initiative, which commemorates the encyclical’s 5th anniversary.

