Catholic World News

Togo puts archbishop under house arrest for questioning elections

March 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Togo has placed retired Archbishop Philippe Fanoko Kpodzro under house arrest, after he questioned the results of the country’s presidential election. The retired Archbishop of Lomé had said that the officials results, with had the incumbent Faure Gnassingbé winning easily, were a “fabricated lie” and “organized injustice,” and called for public demonstrations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!