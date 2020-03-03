Catholic World News

Justice Department sides with photographer who declines to photograph same-sex weddings

March 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Justice Department believes that “a Louisville/Jefferson County [Kentucky] Metro Government law, which requires a photographer to photograph same-sex weddings in violation of her religious objections, violates the U.S. Constitution.”

