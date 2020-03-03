Catholic World News

Abortion clinics face critical test at Supreme Court

March 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a case described as the first major abortion case of the Trump era, the justices will examine the constitutionality of a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admission privileges at local hospitals.

