Canada expanding euthanasia access to those not near death

March 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the Canadian “government’s proposed changes to assisted suicide will eliminate the requirement that a person’s death be reasonably foreseeable, but the government will not expand the system to include the mentally ill at this time.”

