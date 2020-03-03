Catholic World News

Top 2 Vatican sexual-abuse investigators sent to Mexico

March 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Msgr. Jordi Bertomeu also visited Chile in 2018, prior to the mass resignation of the nation’s bishops. According to the report, “the Vatican embassy in Mexico City expressly asked victims to come forward to speak with the two prelates, offering victims an email address to arrange meetings or send their testimony, a phone number to call and total privacy and confidentiality.”

