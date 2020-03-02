Catholic World News

Church leaders ask UK to end 2-child welfare maximum

March 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in the United Kingdom are urging the government to change policies that cut welfare support for families that have more than two children. The policy, in effect since 2017, allows tax credits for only two children in a family.

