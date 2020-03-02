Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen replies to criticism, renews attack on Cardinal Parolin

March 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has replied to a rebuke from Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and escalated his criticism of Cardinal Pietro Parolin. He charged that Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State, “manipulates the Holy Father.” To Cardinal Re’s claim that Pope Benedict XVI had approved an early draft of the Vatican-Beijing agreement, Cardinal Zen responded: “Why was it not signed then?” He insisted that the former Pontiff had rejected the deal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!