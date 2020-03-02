Catholic World News

Cardinal Re raps Cardinal Zen’s opposition to China accord

March 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, scolded Cardinal Joseph Zen for his criticism of the Vatican-Beijing diplomatic accord. Cardinal Re said that the Chinese cardinal did not properly understand the agreement, and insisted that a draft of the deal had the approval of Pope Benedict XVI.

