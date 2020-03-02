Catholic World News

Papal visit to Assisi rescheduled for November

March 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was scheduled to travel to Assisi in March for “The Economy of Francesco,” an event with youth devoted to St. Francis and economic life. The event’s organizers, citing “the objective difficulty that so many young people are currently having when traveling internationally and nationally,” have postponed the event until November.

