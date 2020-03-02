Catholic World News

Pope to follow annual Lenten retreat from the Vatican

March 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following his March 1 Angelus address, Pope Francis told pilgrims that because of a cold, he would remain indoors and follow the annual Lenten spiritual exercises from the Vatican, rather than travel with members of the Roman Curia to the retreat house, the Casa Divin Maestro (Italian-language website).

