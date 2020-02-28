Catholic World News

Vatican task force formed to help bishops’ conferences with abuse policies

February 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the formation of a new task force to help bishops’ conferences set policies to protect children from abuse. The task force—suggested by bishops who participated in a Vatican summit last year—will work primarily with “around a dozen” episcopal conferences that have not yet set abuse policies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!