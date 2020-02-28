Catholic World News

Pope curtails schedule for 2nd day, Vatican slights ‘slight’ illness

February 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis postponed public audiences on February 28. The Pontiff stayed within the St. Martha residence for a second day, due to what Vatican officials described as a “slight imposition.” The Pope is still expected to hold his regular Sunday public audience, before leaving for his Lenten Retreat next week.

The Vatican is clearly downplaying the Pope’s illness—which appears to be a cold or flu—because of anxiety over the spread of the coronavirus in other parts of Italy.



The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!